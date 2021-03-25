Joan DeWitt Waidlich, 92, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Mechanicsburg, Pa., passed away and was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven at her home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in Harrisburg, Pa., on Feb. 9, 1929, daughter of the late Richard Seidel and the late Bertha Mae (Heckert) Seidel.
After graduating from the John Harris High School in Harrisburg and starting a family, she went to work, including in positions as credit administrator at Harrisburg Hospital; financial manager at Top Mode of Mechanicsburg; and credit secretary at Purina Mills of Camp Hill.
Waidlich was one of the founding volunteer members of the Mechanicsburg chapter of the Meals on Wheels program, established in 1969. Her homemade cards were truly one-of-a-kind, complete with personalized poems and painstakingly handcrafted designs. She never forgot a special occasion or special person in her life.
A faithful daughter of Christ, Waidlich was an active member of the Mt. Olive Methodist Church, the Country & Town Baptist Church and the Apostolic Faith Church of Mechanicsburg, Pa., for nearly five decades, participating in their clown ministry, Bible school and Bible study. She was a founding member of the Prayer Warriors Email Program.
Since relocating to Delaware in 2010, Waidlich has been a member of the Lighthouse Christian Center in Milford, Del. Later in her life, as a testament to her faith and boundless generosity, she welcomed two of her grandchildren, Laura and Ronald Henry, into her home to raise as her own.
In addition to her parents, Waidlich was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Ronald R. Waidlich; her sister, Jacqueline Humphreys; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Sundquist Waidlich. She is survived by her sister, Jan Hardy; four children, Kenneth E. Kirby and his wife, Elaine, of Havertown, Pa., Ronald D. Waidlich and his wife, Janice, of Belmont, N.C., Nan Lucas and her husband, Gerald, of Sandy Lake, Pa., and Joan Race and her husband, Paul, of Millsboro; her chosen daughter, Cha Choi and her husband, James, of Nokesville, Va.; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Her children said “For Mom, there were no strangers — only friends she’d not yet made. Through her active ministry, community outreach and open heart she touched so many lives. She left this life too soon, though as is His Will, God had other plans. But knowing she has reached her final rest, reunited with our dad, Ronald, looking down on all of us in eternal love and glory — gives us peace. Words truly can’t describe the impact she has, nor the good she did in this world. The beautiful family she’s left behind will follow in her footsteps, leading lives of kindness, grace and good humor — that she might live on, in all of us.”
A private funeral service for family was held March 22, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, Millsboro, Del. Interment and a celebration-of-life service for central Pennsylvania family and friends will be held in June 2021 (with a specific date to be announced) at the Apostolic Faith Church of Mechanicsburg, Pa. The family requested memorial contributions be made to Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org) or to the Mechanicsburg Area Meals on Wheels program (www.tfec.org/funds/mechanicsburg-area-meals-on-wheels-fund). Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.