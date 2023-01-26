Joan Caroll Taylor, 65, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. Taylor was born on Dec. 5, 1957, to the late John F. Osborne and Mildred E. (Smith) Osborne. She was one of seven siblings and was known to be a firecracker to her family.
She was the wife of Hudson Taylor, who passed away in April of 2003. She loved her family and spending time with her grandkids. She would garden, and the 4 o’clock flower was her favorite. Her home was always open, and she had a huge heart for everyone she came to know.
Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Hudson; her parents, John and Mildred; her brothers, Donald Osborne, Brian Osborne and Charles Osborne; a sister, Dora Osborne; a son-in-law, Joshua Hoffer; and her special fur companion, Lucky. She is survived by her daughters, Robin Hoffer and Bonnie Osborne; four grandchildren, Alexis Seaton, Edward Seaton, Trent Hoffer and Jenna Hoffer; and six great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Hazel, Isabel, Cameryn, MacKenzie and Cassidy.
Services were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.