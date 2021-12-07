Joan C. Alexander, 90, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Silver Spring, Md., passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Cadia Renaissance Nursing Home in Millsboro, Del. She was born in Washington, D.C., on April 26, 1931, daughter of the late Nelson G. Thayer and the late Helen V. (Fewell) Thayer.
Alexander was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to dance, play shuffle bowling and attending happy-hour.
In addition to her parents, Alexander was preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Alexander; son-in-law Jerry Curtis and a brother, Richard “Dick” Thayer. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Bobby G. Alexander; three children, Bob Alexander and his wife, Patti, Carol Zancan and her husband, Tony, and Ginger Curtis; nine grandchildren, Tony Zancan, Wade Zancan, Michelle Gooden, Tracy Kreiter, Kelly Bell, Ryan Alexander, Bobby Curtis, Gina Curtis, Stephanie Curtis; and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four brothers, Kenny Thayer, Billy Thayer, Tommy Thayer and Ronnie Thayer, and by two sisters, Shirley Sieck and Debbie Thayer.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del., where friends and family may call after 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Parklawn Cemetery, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Alexander’s name to the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, P.O. Box 525, Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.