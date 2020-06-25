Joan Barbara (Brush) Baumgarten, 85, formerly of Route 30, N.Y., passed away and found eternal peace on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the loving care and embrace of her family. She was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Huntington, N.Y., and grew up on Long Island, the daughter of Mildred G. (Brower) Brush and Byron V. Brush.
She married John C. Baumgarten on June 19, 1954, in Bainbridge, N.Y., where they lived from 1954 to 1982 and where she worked at Bainbridge Elementary School in the Audio-Visual Department for many years. In 1982, they relocated and settled in their new home in Schoharie, N.Y., where she lived until moving to Ocean View, Del., to be closer to her family in 2013, following John’s passing in 2012.
Baumgarten loved antiques and opened her antique shop beside their home in Schoharie. She also helped with her husband’s business, and her beautiful smile greeted thousands over the years from Baumgarten’s Model T Parts trailer, locally and at many antique car shows, including in Hershey, Pa., making lifelong friends.
Baumgarten also enjoyed genealogy, crafts, quilting and visiting the beach. She and John were active members of the Schoharie Valley Antique Automobile Club of America. Nothing brought her more enjoyment, though, than her family. Her sense of humor and her infectious smile will last forever in their memories.
Treasuring her life and love are her daughter, Susan L Jackson of Glenmoore, Pa.; her sons, Robert A. Baumgarten and his wife, Donna, of Lakewood, Colo., and Richard J. Baumgarten and his wife, Michelle, of Knoxville, Tenn.; five grandsons; six great-grandchildren; and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced. Her family said they appreciate those who remember Baumgarten through this time. The family requested memorial contributions be made to the Schoharie Valley AACA, c/o Jacqueline Turnquist; 1432 Corbin Hill Rd.; Sloansville, NY 12160. Arrangements were by Coltrain Funeral Home of Middleburgh, N.Y. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrainfuneralhome.com.