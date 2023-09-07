On Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, Joan A. McHale, 84, loving mother of four daughters, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home in Ocean View, Del. She was born in 1939 in Delaware County, Pa., and was raised in Newtown Square, Pa., with her older sister and two brothers.
McHale graduated from Marple Newtown High School. In 1957, she married Robert Wilkinson, moved to Bowie, Md., and then raised their four daughters. She was a devoted stay-at-home mom, sang in the St. Pius X Catholic Church choir, and took dance lessons at the Lorraine Small School of Dance, where her daughters also took lessons. She took a job as a cashier at a local grocery store and later moved up to a florist position, where her true talents blossomed.
She moved to Virginia and continued her career as a florist until she retired and moved to Ocean View, Del., where she lived for 20 years. Subsequently, she worked as a salesperson at Perfect Furnishings in Bethany Beach, Del., where she honed her decorating abilities, which led to the creation of the beautiful home for which she was known.
McHale will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was known for her class, sense of humor and style, bright smile, independence, decorating skills, sweetness and fun-loving nature; and sometimes her stubbornness and hard-headedness.
She loved gardening, skiing, traveling, spending time with family and friends, hand-dancing, clothes, shoes and jewelry, happy-hours, Fisher’s kettle popcorn, coffee and blueberry scones, holiday decorating, Halloween costumes, shopping even when she didn’t need anything, and having her morning coffee while waiting for hummingbirds, deer, fox, rabbits, birds and butterflies to show up in her beautiful backyard gardens. The hummingbirds didn’t disappoint this year. Since 2010, she was a member of the Delmarva Hand Dance Club, where she served two years as the secretary and formed many close friendships. Her family shared many adventures and fun moments with her.
McHale was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Gertrude McMullan; and her sister Mary Hamilton. She is survived by her daughters Susan Requa, Sunday Williamson and her husband, John, Sharon Barnes, Jennifer Whipkey and her husband, Jeff; her brothers, Thomas McMullan and his wife, Mary Ann, and Kevin McMullan and his wife, Donna; her grandchildren Bridgette Stewart, Brittany Bergendahl, Matthew Ambuhl, Noah Flinchum, Ryan and Jason Ogden, Brian and Nathan Dunn, and Jeremy Cox; her great-grandchildren Lucas, Brandon and Jacob Bergendahl, and Damien Ogden; and her forever friend Clarence; as well as her beloved dog Pixie. Her family asked that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life not the sadness of her passing.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at 11 a.m., followed by her celebration of life at noon at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. A private family gathering will be held afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in McHale’s name to the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.