Jo Ann Hastings, 78, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Linwood, Pa., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at her home. She was born in Ridley Park, Pa., on March 25, 1943, daughter of the late Joseph Burroughs and the late Carolyn Alice (Marshall) Burroughs.
Hastings had worked in air freight operations with Landstar in Folcroft, Pa., prior to her retirement. She was a talented typist, and enjoyed fishing and taking care of her dogs. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Hastings was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Burroughs and Charles “Sonny” Marshall. She is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Gary W. Hastings; four children, Raymond Robinson (and Olivia) of Millsboro, Kelly Gerle of Carteret, N.J., Sharon Wagner of Clifton Heights, Pa., and Jo Ann Dowrick, also of Millsboro; four stepchildren, Scott Hastings (and Heather) of Boothwyn, Pa., Heather Hastings of Milford, Del., Gregory Hastings of Boston, Mass., and Gary Hastings of Middletown, Pa.; and a brother, David Burroughs (and Peg) of Brookhaven, Pa. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Stephen A. Browne, Raymond Robinson Jr., Kevin Boyle, Brian Boyle, Tracy Boyle, Matthew Gerle, Courtney Gerle, Eric Dowrick, Lindsay Ray Dowrick, Scott Hastings, Kieran Hastings, Benjamin Hastings and Craig Hastings; and three great-grandchildren, Tyler Browne, Zachary Browne and Ariel Moore.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Hastings’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.