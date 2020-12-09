Jimmy L. Powell, 74, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Dec. 6, 2020, in Georgetown. He was born Aug. 7, 1946, in Windber, Pa.
Powell was a 1965 graduate of Richland Township High School. Before retiring, he was a long-time employee of the federal government. He was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Millsboro, Del.
Powell was preceded in death by his father, James R. Powell, and good friend Shawn Mikulcik. He is survived by his mother, Doris (Berkebile) Powell; two siblings, Bonny Johns and her husband, Ron, and Greg Powell and his wife, Glenda, all of Johnstown, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. A special thank-you goes to his good friends, Dinah Arterbridge and Bruce Mikulcik.
There will be no viewing. A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery, DuPont Boulevard, Millsboro, Del., with the Rev. Karen Tunnell officiating. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.