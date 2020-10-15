Jill B. Bunting, 82, of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 8, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Bishop, Md., daughter of the late I. Layfield Bunting and Hester E. (Selby) Bunting.
She took great pride in being a homemaker. She worked for the DuPont Company, ACME and State Farm Insurance, and finally retired from work for the Baltimore Trust Company in 1998. After being retired for several years, she became the “Hostess with the Mostest” at her son’s restaurant, Howard’s Pub.
Bunting’s biggest joy was having all of her family together, with poolside gatherings and continuing with family traditions. She was known as “Mom Jill” to many, a loving neighbor and the family matriarch. Her loves in life were her grandchildren, and preparing meals for family and friends. She took major pride in her pool, flowers and yard.
In addition to her parents, Bunting was preceded in death by her husband, Horace E. Bunting and sister, Nancy E. Adkins. Bunting is survived by her children, Annette E. White and her husband, OR, of Berlin, Md., Howard L. Bunting of Selbyville, Cynthia B. Harper of Roxana, Del., and Nancy E. Bunting of Selbyville; best friend and sister, Denise J. West and her husband, Kenny, of Selbyville; brother-in-law, George A. Adkins of Georgetown, Del.; two grandchildren, Kaitlin P. Rogers and her husband, Jonathan, of Selbyville, and Mackenzie L. Keyser and her husband, Logan, of West Ocean City, Md.; great-grandchildren, Marshall J. Rogers (“Mom’s boy”) and Maeve E. Keyser (“Mom’s girl”); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service was held on Oct. 11, 2020, at the Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with William Cooper officiating. Interment was to be at the Prince George’s Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Flowers were welcome, but memorial donations can be made to the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Co.; P.O. Box 88; Selbyville, DE 19975, or to Wilson U.M. Church; P.O. Box 375; Bishopville, MD 21813. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.