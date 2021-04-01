Jessica Lynn Wielgosz, 38, died March 12, 2021, at 9:36 p.m. in Salisbury, Md. She was born on July 22, 1982, and was a lifelong resident of Salisbury.
Wielgosz was known for always smiling and making people laugh. She was a beautiful person with a big heart. She was known for working at Pizza City since she was 15. People would always refer to her as the sweet redhead at the pizza place. She was caring and always wanted to help others. She even had plans to become a counselor. She will be truly missed, not only by her family and friends, but by the community.
Wielgosz was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Barbara Wielgosz. She is survived by her sister, Monica Bayless; her nephews Brody, Liam and Finley; and many caring friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Salisbury (Md.) Baptist Temple, with Carlo Leto as the officiant. Fellowship will follow after services. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.