Jessica “Anne” McMahon, 75, of Dagsboro, Del., formerly of Rosedale, Md., passed away in the care of Seasons Hospice in Wilmington, Del., after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Red Ash, Va., on April 18, 1945, daughter of the late Frank Adam Wisniewski and the late Alsace Lorraine (McGhee) Wisniewski.
She earned an associate degree for respiratory therapy and worked for a number of years at the University of Maryland Hospital and Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore, Md. McMahon also volunteered as a paramedic in Maryland as well, before retiring to Delaware.
She was a “Star Trek” and “Doctor Who” fan, and liked British mystery stories.
McMahon is survived by her husband of 43 years, Denis G. McMahon; a daughter, Yvonne Kuhfahl and her husband, Charlie, of Columbus, Ga.; three grandchildren, Kenneth Wilson and his wife, Jenny, of Pasadena, Md., Jordan Bruce of Pasadena and Jarod Kuhfahl of Madison, Wis.; two great-grandchildren, Sonya and Kane Wilson; two brothers, Anthony Wisniewski and his wife, Valerie, and Frank Wisniewski and his wife, Theresa, all of Delaware; and two sisters, Patricia Hastings and her husband, Andy, of New York, and Donna Clark of Baltimore, Md.
A private graveside service was to be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.