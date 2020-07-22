Jess J. Quintero, 82, of Harbeson, Del., passed away and entered eternal rest on July 9, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., after a lengthy illness. He was born June 9, 1938, in Fresno, Calif.
He served in the U.S. Army and Air Force and was an advocate for veterans. He was a significant leader within the Hispanic-American Community. Quintero retired from the federal government as assistant director of Immigration Affairs, Community Relations Service, U.S. Department of Justice.
Quintero is survived by his wife, Joyce; brother and sisters, Salvador, Socorro and Rita; his children, Jess Quintero Jr., Vincent, Patrick, Martyn, Margarita, Susie and Mike; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations can be made to National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org). Interment will be at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Long Neck chapel of Melson Funeral Services, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.