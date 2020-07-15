Jess J. Quintero, 82, of Harbeson, Del., passed away and entered eternal rest on July 9, 2020, at the Beebe Healthcare hospital in Lewes, Del., after a lengthy illness. He was born June 9, 1938, in Fresno, Calif., the second of six children.
Quintero joined the U.S. Army, served one tour and then joined the U.S. Air Force. He served in Guantanamo Base, Cuba, when Castro was a rebel.
He was a “people person” and very active in the Hispanic-American community, organizing and marching with Caesar Chavez, United Farm Workers of America. He was also active in LULAC, Hispanic War Veterans of America, American G.I. Forum, Hispanic Police Command Officers Association and numerous veterans and community organizations. He was a true American patriot.
He retired from the federal government as assistant director of immigration affairs, Community Relations Service, Department of Justice. He also held senior-level positions with the Peace Corps, Department of Interior, Department of Housing & Urban Development and Department of Commerce. He also worked at Catholic Charities of Delaware and the La Red Health Center. He was a 4th-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Jude the Apostle Church, Lewes, Del.
Quintero is survived by his wife, Joyce; brother and sisters, Salvador, Socorro and Rita; children, Jess J. Quintero Jr., Vincent, Patrick, Martyn, Margarita, Susie and Mike; 12 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations can be sent to National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org). A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date at the Long Neck chapel of Melson Funeral Services, Millsboro, Del. Interment will be scheduled for a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.