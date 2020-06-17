Jerry W. Coffin, 75, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood, Del., with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 12, 1944, in Lewes, Del., son of the late Howard O. Coffin Sr. and Irma (Littleton) Pittman.
Coffin was a graduate of Lord Baltimore High School in Ocean View, Del., in the Class of 1963. Following high school, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a self-employed contractor and was previously the vice president of Lifetime Homes of New Jersey. He loved all types of animals and was always ready to find a bargain. He enjoyed going to yard sales and the local flea markets to find that hidden treasure.
In addition to his parents, Coffin was preceded in death by his brother, Howard O. Coffin Jr. and his wife, Shirley. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kathleen M. (Dyer) Coffin; three children, Justin W. Coffin of Dagsboro, Kathy M. Swahn of Pennsylvania and Michael B. Coffin of Dagsboro; a granddaughter, Tara R. Swahn; and his six siblings, Janis L. Coffin of Brigantine, N.J., Terry Pittman and wife, Beverly, of Lincoln, Del., Candy Peters and her husband, George, of Cottonwood, Ariz., John E. “Jack” Pittman and his wife, Patty, of Millville, Del., Grace Ann Vickers and her husband, Preston, of Frankford, Del., and Elizabeth Hammond and her husband, Eddie, of Frankford.
A visitation and funeral service were to be held June 17, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, with interment to follow at Mariner’s Bethel U.M. Church Cemetery, both in Ocean View, Del. Flowers were welcomed and encouraged, as he loved them. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.