Jerry Stansberry, 87, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Delaware Hospice in Milford, Del. She was born on Aug. 15, 1935, in Winston-Salem, N.C., daughter of the late Jay Giles Smith Jr. and Mabel (Wadford) Smith.
Stansberry built a lifelong career as a master plumber, owning and operating an HVAC/plumbing company in Northern Virginia. She had many and varied interests and hobbies. She loved water skiing, football and pickleball, and all sports.
Above all, she was devoted wife and vibrant friend for those she held most dear. Loved by many, she will be deeply and genuinely missed by all who have had the good fortune to know her.
Standsberry is survived by her spouse, Leslie Hegamaster of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; her daughter, Kimberly Raven Barber (and Patrick J. Walsh) of Long Neck, Del.; her twin sister, Janet Smith, and her family, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; her granddaughters, Alexandra Skouses and Anna C. Skouses; and her great-grandsons, Nicolas A. Skouses and Noah James Carter.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach, Del., where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Epworth Methodist Cemetery, 187 Henlopen Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, Del. Final care was entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Stansberry’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation, at https://www.parkinson.org/?u. A tribute page has been established on their website. Her life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.