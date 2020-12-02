Jerry S. Mercadante, 67, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at TidalHealth Nanticoke hospital in Seaford, Del.
He worked as an EMT for Lifestar Ambulance Service for the past 18 years. He was also a life member of the Gumboro (Del.) Volunteer Fire Company. He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Vanessa Mercadante of Georgetown, and a daughter, Melody Mercadante of Newark, Del.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to Gumboro Volunteer Fire Company; 37030 Millsboro Hwy.; Millsboro, DE 19966.
Services will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.