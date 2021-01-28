Jerry “Glenn” Griffin, 76, of Millsboro, Del., passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, to go home to be with his Lord and Savior.
He was a police officer for many years, working for Ocean View, Frankford/Dagsboro and Ellendale police departments. He was involved with the Millville Volunteer Fire Company for seven years and Frankford Volunteer Fire Company for seven years.
He had much love for his family and enjoyed spending all the time he could with them. He loved music and enjoyed watching people smile and dance while he was playing. He played guitar and sang with the Atlantic Sounds band for many years and 50 Shades of Gray many years ago. He and D.D., up until close to the end, would get together and play music and sing by themselves. Griffin also loved fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Neil H. Griffin; his mother, Eleanor Becker; his sisters, Gracie Russ, Ramona Smith and Retha Reiser; his brother, Neil “Harold” Griffin Jr.; and his daughter, Kimberly Lynn Griffin MacDonald. He is now reunited with his family and friends in heaven.
He is survived by his son, Todd G. Griffin; his daughter, Cheryl Ann Griffin; his son-in-law, Gregory MacDonald; his grandsons, Todd Griffin Jr. and Ronnie Pleasanton Jr.; his “furry granddaughter,” Shadow; his sisters, Rena Johnson and her spouse, Jay, and Frances Griffin Apgar; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; his ex-wife and friend, Theresa McGee; and his best friend, Donald “D.D.” Oneal (whom the family is very grateful for). He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no public services. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date for family and close friends, by invitation only.