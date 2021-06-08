Jerry Dorfman, 86, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the comfort of his home, with his wife, Cherie, by his side. He was born in Mt. Sinai Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa., on May 4, 1935, to Benjamin Dorfman and Anna Perkins Dorfman.
Dorfman graduated from Overbrook High School and briefly attended Penn State University. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. He had a successful real estate business and then a commercial and industrial uniform business, which he operated with his wife.
Following his retirement to Bethany Beach some 21 years ago, he served on several town committees. He was elected in 2005 to the Bethany Beach Town Council, on which he served for nine years as a councilman, with six of those years as secretary/treasurer. He also served for six years on the Board of Directors of the Bethany West Homeowners Association.
He was a loving husband and father, and a caring friend, and had a great sense of humor.
Dorfman was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Dorfman Tarnoff. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cherie Dorfman; his three daughters, Karen Boe, Diane Dorfman and Mindy Moss Dorfman; three grandchildren, Benjamin Dorfman, Martha Boe and Harry Moss Dorfman; and his stepdaughter, Victoria Weinblatt.
Contributions in Dorfman’s memory can be sent to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.