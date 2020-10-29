Jerome Charles “Jerry” Sellman, 77, passed away on Oct. 19, 2020, in Fenwick Island, Del. He was born April 17, 1943, in Baltimore, Md.
He married his beautiful wife and best friend, Marcia Sellman, on Oct. 20, 1962. The couple had two sons together, Stephen “Mark” Sellman and the late Christopher Scott Sellman. He was passionate about youth sports and coached his sons’ athletic teams throughout their childhoods.
Sellman had a career with Philips Lighting (formerly Westinghouse) before retiring in 1998 to Fenwick Island. After his retirement, he served as a sales executive for the Coastal Point newspaper until he passed.
Sellman is survived by his wife, Marcia Sellman; his son, Mark Sellman and his wife, Tammie; and his two favorite grandchildren, his “little princess,” Logan Sellman, and his “handsome grandson,” Parker Sellman.
Sellman was and always will be beloved by all who were blessed to know him as a husband, father, grandfather, friend, uncle, cousin and coach.
To celebrate his life and passion for youth sports, his family suggested memorial donations to the youth sports organization The Ball 4 All Foundation; P.O. Box 329; Dagsboro, DE 19939.