Jennings L. Coulbourn, 90, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, at his residence, on Saturday, March 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 30, 1930, in Galestown, Md., to the late Victor C. Coulbourn and Bertha Eskridge.
He later relocated to the Wilmington, Del., area and eventually settled in Dagsboro. One of Jennings’ greatest accomplishments in life was being married for 71 years to the love of his life, Antoinette, and raising their six children.
Known to many as a “Jack of all trades” or a “workaholic,” he could often be found working in his vegetable garden; landscaping; fishing; playing horseshoes, cornhole and even beer pong or flip cup with his grandchildren, where he mastered the perfect “swoosh” for making the cup. A lifelong summertime tradition for Jennings was attending the Sharptown Firemen’s Carnival and getting an oyster fritter sandwich.
In addition to his parents, Jennings was preceded in death by his siblings Harold, Clinton, Harley, Leota and Lois; and his sons-in-law Richard Cordeaux and Michael Moore. Surviving Jennings is his wife of 71 years, Antoinette (Cupo) Coulbourn; son, John Coulbourn and his wife, Elaine, of Frankford, Del.; daughters, Margaret Biscup and her husband Dr. Robert Biscup of Jupiter, Fla., Linda Brooks and her husband, Jim, of Newark, Del., Deborah Cordeaux of Dagsboro, Mary Beth Moore of Dagsboro, and Jennifer Smith of Frankford, Del.; a brother, Levan Coulbourn of Virginia; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his dear friend and neighbor, Tony Simione; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, located at 32112 Vines Creek Road, Dagsboro, Del., officiated by the Rev. Andy Ehlers. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations be made to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.