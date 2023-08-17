Jeffrey Parker, 62, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Aug. 10, 2023. He was born on Oct. 14, 1960, to the late Robert Parker and Eleanor Marvel Parker. He was a graduate of Sussex Central High School, in the Class of 1978.
He married his beloved wife, Robin Sutton, in 1992, and together they raised a daughter, Megan. He owned and operated P&P Pool Service. He was passionate about anything that had wheels and could go fast: stock cars, go-karts, “fast stuff.” He was very laidback and enjoyed “shooting the breeze (as well as other stuff),” and loved to have fun with his friends. He also liked TV crime shows. He especially adored his granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Jones, and brother, Gregory Parker. In addition to his wife, Robin, and daughter, Megan, he is survived by his beloved granddaughter, Kaylee.
A viewing and visitation was to be held for friends and family at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Other arrangements and disposition were private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Camp Barnes, Delaware State Police, Attn: Detective Hudson, 23652 Shortly Rd, Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.