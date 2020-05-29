Jeffrey Lattinville, 58, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Berlin, Md., following a long and brave battle with multiple myeloma. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on Jan. 31, 1962, son of the late Kenneth Lattinville and Joan McCall.
A graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, he spent the last 30-plus years working in the hospitality industry, mostly in the Ocean City, Md., area. He was a past president of the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and member of the Ocean City Hotel, Motel, Restaurant Association. He loved sports and was a loyal fan of the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Celtics. He also enjoyed time spent with friends on the golf course and loved to reminisce about his “hole-in-one” at River Run. But he was at his happiest and most proud when he was in the company of his grandchildren.
Those who knew Lattinville will think of him and smile. He had a larger-than-life personality and truly loved to laugh. In fact, his laugh could often be heard above anyone else’s in a crowd. He will be remembered and greatly missed, but the world is better because he was a part of it.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Lattinville; his stepchildren, Michael Justin Schneider and his wife, Anna, and Aubrey Danielle Schneider; grandchildren, Kobe, Karter and Jameson; and his sister, Stacey Lattinville and her husband, Jeff Jankowsky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Lattinville.
A celebration of life will be planned when it is possible to gather together safely again. Until then, arrangements will be private and in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Md.
Condolences may be sent online at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.