Jeffrey Kirk “Jeff” Hamilton, 56, passed away May 22, 2022. He was born in Baltimore, Md., in August 1964. He moved to Delaware in 1991 and worked with his dad at Hamilton Machine Shop for 33 years, as a cylinder head specialist.
Hamilton was preceded in death by his brother Daryl Christopher Hamilton. He is survived by his daughter, Megan Hamilton, and two grandsons, Jayden and Mason; his mother, Beverly Roeder; father, Bob Hamilton and his wife, Marilyn; and several cousins, nephews and nieces. He will be sadly missed.
Services will be private, provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.