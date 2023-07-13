It is with great sadness that the family of Jeffrey Dean “Jeff” “Jeffro” Oliphant of Laurel, Del., announced his passing. He gained his wings on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the age of 58. He was born on Sept. 29, 1964, in Lewes, Del., to the late Edward and Delaphine Oliphant.
Oliphant was a long-time truck driver and had been with Perdue for the past approximately 14 years. He loved tending to his garden, hanging out in his mancave, and watching his TikTok videos. His love for family was not unnoticed, especially for his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Oliphant was preceded in death by his brothers Darrell Oliphant and Donald Oliphant; his best dog friends, Lulu, Belle, Lucy and Mader; and his crazy cat Killer. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Oliphant; his children, Nicole Lee Clogg (and Brian Benton) of Millsboro, Del., Sarah J Warren of Pittsville, Md., and Emily A. Forte (and Jorge Feliciano) of Ocean View, Del.; his siblings, Norma Lee Short, Becky Evans, Sherry Shultie (and Jeff), Lavessa Dennis (and Ricky), Peggy Jalot (and Rick), Ronnie Oliphant (and Patricia), Vaughn Oliphant, Richard Oliphant (and Carol Sue), Douglas Oliphant and Dennis Oliphant (and Peter); his grandchildren, Brian Benton Jr., Gage Benton, Maysa Lank, Natalie Betts, Nicholas Betts, Sean Feliciano, Lilyanna Feliciano, Elena Feliciano and Christopher Feliciano; great-grandchildren Leaylah Carpenter, Avianna Justo and Skyler Carpenter; and his beloved puppy, Betty.
A celebration of Oliphant’s life will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Gumboro Fire Hall, 37030 Millsboro Hwy, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family asked everyone to plant a tree or flowers and remember Oliphant in doing so. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.