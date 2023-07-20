Jeffrey David “Jeff” Steele, 56, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away, surrounded by his loving family and friends, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at his home. He was born in Salisbury, Md., on Dec. 23, 1966, son of David W. Steele III and Gayle Eileen Derrickson-Steele. He graduated from Indian River High School, in the Class of 1985.
Steele owned and operated Jeff Steele Services LLC, and was a well-known electrician. He worked hard to provide for his family, but when he wasn’t working, he found his happy place on the water. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, completing yardwork and spending time on the water with his family and close friends.
He was very competitive and was a sports enthusiast. He liked going to the local stock car races. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved watching basketball and coached several of his son’s baseball teams.
Steele was preceded in death by his mom, Gayle Eileen Derrickson-Steele and his paternal grandparents, David W. Steele Jr and June C. Steele. He is survived by his son, Brandon Steele of Dagsboro, Del.; his father, David W. Steele III and his wife, Debbie, also of Dagsboro; a brother, Jerrad Steele and his wife, Melissa, also of Dagsboro; two stepdaughters, Aspen and Brighton Balas of Millsboro, Del.; a stepsister, Kristy Rogers and her husband, Neil, of Townsend, Del.; the mother of his son Brandon, Tacy Steele of Millsboro; and two nieces, Morgan and Brielle Steele of Dagsboro.
His family also appreciated all the help from two special women that allowed Steele to stay at his home until the end: Ann Lekites, his girlfriend, of Selbyville, Del., and Cori Hull, Brandon Steele’s girlfriend, of Millsboro.
A celebration of Steele’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del., where friends and family may gather after 1 p.m. Interment will be private. Friends and family are invited to continue celebrating his life at the Ocean View Community Center, 32 West Avenue, Ocean View. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Steele’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, by visiting www.jdrf.org.