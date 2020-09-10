Jeannette O’Neill, 80, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Feb. 6, 1940, daughter of the late Archibald Newcomb and Irene L. White Newcomb. She was raised by her father and her aunt, the late Ella White MacNamee.
O’Neill was a member of the Class of 1958 of Lansdowne-Aldan High School in Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Pierce College, Philadelphia, Pa., followed by administrative positions with Fidelity Bank in Philadelphia; Hamilton Bank in Lancaster, Pa.; and Manheim Auto Auction in Manheim, Pa. For a number of winters, she and her husband, Charlie, were employed by Walt Disney World as “Merchantainer–Cast Members” at the Hollywood Studios theme park.
O’Neill was an avid reader, and enjoyed making family scrapbooks and studying family genealogy. Her greatest enjoyment was in spending time with her family, visits to their home in Nags Head, N.C., and RVing with her husband across the United States and Canada to Alaska. They also cruised the Mediterranean and visited Ireland, Scotland, England and Mexico. She was a former member of Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, Pa., and at the time of her death was a member of Ocean View (Del.) Presbyterian Church.
O’Neill was preceded in death by a grandson, Sean Reid O’Neill. Her survivors include her husband of 59 years, Charles J. O’Neill; daughter Brenda Treherne of Ocean View; sons, Fred O’Neill and his wife, Sherry, of Lancaster, Pa., and David O’Neill and his wife, Julie, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Adam, Ashlyn, Mitchell, Kathryn, Kristina, Nicholas, Collin, Kelsey and Shane; and a sister, Irene Newcomb Williams, and her husband, Tim, of Jacksonville, Fla.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services in Delaware and Pennsylvania will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA; 22918 Dupont Blvd.; Georgetown, DE 19947.