Jeannette Leigh Poole, 58, of Millsboro, Del., passed away as result of an automobile accident on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. She was born Sept. 29, 1962, in Chester, Pa., to Janet Pinkowski and the late Wayne Poole, who were blessed with her birth.
She was graduate of Delaware Technical & Community College, in the Class of 1998, and attended Beth El Tabernacle Church in Clarksville, Del., and Dagsboro Church of God. Poole worked at Pizza Palace for many years. She was always known as a hard worker — something she instilled in her son.
Her hobbies were gardening and collecting antiques. Poole was a hard-working mom who was very proud of her clean house and always having a spotless home for her friends and family to come visit. She loved people, and was fun and bubbly, a very energetic person, and she loved her dogs, Precious and Bernie.
Poole’s gift for those who were graced to know her was how deeply she cared for people in her life and her unselfish way of doing anything to help them out, regardless of circumstances. Poole brought love, happiness, joy and the gift of her contagious laugh. She was a mother to many, always willing to be a “second mom” to anyone who was in need. She is deeply loved and deeply missed.
Poole is survived by her companion of 36 years, Preston Vickers; her son, Justin Vickers and his fiancée, Catelyn Sofio, of Phoenixville, Pa.; her mother and stepfather, Janet and Stephen Pinkowski of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; five sisters, Judy Pickering and her spouse, Ken, of Millsboro, Joanne Duke and her spouse, Dwayne, of Society Hill, S.C., Janeen Bodur and spouse, Umit, of Pocomoke, Md., Nicole Poole and her companion, Nick Bonaduci, of Trainer, Pa., and Michelle Brady and he spouse, Scott, of Glenolden, Pa.; three brothers, Jeffrey Poole of Boothwyn, Pa.; Jimmy Poole of Wilmington, Del., and Wayne Poole of Florida; her best friend and all-time favorite girl, Bonnie; her two dogs, and her “grand-dog,” Emma; and many nieces and nephews who loved her very much.
A funeral service and visitation was to be held Nov. 17, 2020, at Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del., with the Rev. Dennis Millner officiating. Interment will be private. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.