Jeannette Helen Bonner, 83, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., peacefully entered eternal rest on Oct. 30, 2022, in Towson, Md. Strong-willed and determined, she bravely lived for 15 months following two strokes that compromised her ability to speak and move her right limbs. She was born on June 27, 1939, to Evelyn and Louis Miller in Cleveland, Ohio.
A graduate of Orange High School, Bonner attended Hiram College before moving to Baltimore, Md. She worked for many years as a secretary for Maryland National Bank and Whitman Requardt & Associates.
Jeannette and her husband, Vince Bonner, retired to Rehoboth Beach in 1994. She enjoyed reading, music, taking walks, bowling, cooking, taking beautiful pictures, gardening and playing bridge. Her door was always open for friends and neighbors to share a meal, tell stories and share laughs. She was a giver to anyone in need, always lending an ear and embracing people with love and kindness wherever she went.
Some of her fondest childhood memories include attending and listening to Cleveland Indians and Browns games with her dad and Uncle Bob, and traveling to Florida with Uncle Bob and Aunt Jeannette. Her love of sports and travel followed her throughout her life. With her husband, Vince, she enjoyed going on many cruises. On one such trip, they met Jim and Marianne Schwoob, who became their lifelong traveling companions.
She was a longstanding member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. Her faith seemed to sustain her in her final year of life. When frustrated or sad, she found solace in listening to hymns. Even though her speech was limited, she was somehow able to sing those hymns clearly and completely.
Bonner placed the highest importance on family and dear friends. In her final year of life, she was uplifted by the devoted care of her son and daughter, and by the wonderful cards, photos, phone calls and well-wishes offered by those she loved.
In death, Bonner has been reunited with her beloved husband of 38 years, Vincent Bonner, who passed away in 2008. She was preceded in death by her parents; her aunts Helen, Jeannette and Elnora; her brother Robert L. Miller; sister-in-law Florence “Valerie” Miller; and stepchildren Mary Alice Bonner, Jane Bonne, and Mark Bonner. She is survived by her loving children, Mark Laschinsky (and Kathy) and Karen Laschinsky; and her stepchildren Anna Bonner, Vincent John Bonner and James Bonner. She adored her grandchildren, Paul Dodgen, Kira Tribull (and Joe), Bill Bonner (and Jeanette), Angela Bonner, Jamie Bonner (and Oliver), Vincent T. Bonner and Mark Bonner-Kehn (and Greer); as well as her six great-grandchildren.
Jeannette is also survived by her nephew, Mike Miller (and Faye), and nieces Denise Cook (and Darin) and Pamela Trew (and John) along with their children and grandchildren. She will be missed by her cousin and great friend Barbara Brewster, her husband, Doug, and their children, Tom Brewster, Deborah Brewster (and Cyrus) and grandson Kamran Bazljoo. Finally, she is survived by many wonderful friends who blessed her with their friendship, concern and care.
A celebration of Bonner’s life was to take place on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Watson Funeral Home at 211 Washington St, Millsboro, Del., follow by interment at Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a fund has been established in Bonner’s memory for her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital (http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Jeannette_Bonner). Condolences can be sent online at to watsonfh.com.