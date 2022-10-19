Jeannette E. Lynch, 96, of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family, 10 days short of her 97th birthday. She was born in Seaford, Del., to Robert and Radie Allen.
Lynch graduated from Seaford High School in 1943. From there, she went to the Peninsula General Hospital School of Nursing in Salisbury, Md., graduating in 1946. Her nursing career finally ended in the field of “school nursing,” at the Selbyville School, until her retirement in 1987.
She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville, as well as a faithful friend of Portsville United Methodist Church in Laurel, Del. After retirement, she spent much time with her family traveling to many sporting events for her grandchildren and always going to the beach to join in the fun. There were no strangers in her home, and she welcomed everyone as if they were family.
Lynch is survived by two daughters, Gail L. Lewis (and Eric) of Frankford, Del., and Karen L. Hughes of Laurel: a brother-in-law, LeeRoy Lynch (and Mary Lou) of Seaford; four grandchildren, Adam Lewis (and Jennifer), Ryan Lewis (and Sarah), Courtney Conner (and Charles) and Patrick Hughes (and Amy); an adopted grandson from the Czech Republic, Miroslav Pezda (and Dasa); and 10 great-grandchildren. They were the love of her life. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Heartfelt thanks were offered to her special caregivers, Felicia Hall, Annette Mumford and Sally Bradshaw, who all became part of her family, as well as Delaware Hospice for their compassionate care.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Roxana Cemetery in Roxana, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963; Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 410, Selbyville, DE 19975; or Portsville United Methodist Church, 31050 Dogwood Lane, Laurel, DE 19956.