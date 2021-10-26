Jeanne Devers White, 85, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at home, with friends and family by her side. Born on Dec. 21, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Helen Devers of West Pittston, Pa.
White resided in the family home in West Pittston, where her early education took place at Immaculate Conception Elementary School and Saint John the Evangelist High School. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and nutrition from College Misericordia in Dallas, Pa. She also completed advanced dietetics studies at several medical centers in New York City.
She was a dedicated civil servant, joining the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in 1963. During her career at FDA, she held many senior positions, including being named the first FDA White House liaison and serving as the assistant director of field operations in the White House Office of Consumer Affairs.
In 1972, White was directed by the Nixon Administration to establish the country’s first White House Consumer Protection Office in a disaster area in the aftermath of Hurricane Agnes. That initiative to open a Consumer Protection Office has continued as a template for other disaster areas that have occurred since then. She also served as the regional director, director of field operations and national director of communications at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). In 1999, she retired from the FDA Commissioner’s Office of National Industry, Scientific & Trade Affairs.
Among her numerous national and international awards, Whtie was a seven-time winner of the FDA Award of Merit, the FDA’s highest award. She is also a recipient of the Presidential Award of Excellence and was named Regulatory Professional of the Year in 1992 by the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society. She most recently was the director of communications at Nocopi Technologies, having been appointed to that position in December of 2003.
She was an avid shopper and had a flare for bold colors. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and staying active during her retirement years. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md.
In addition to her parents, White was preceded in death recently by her sister, Anne Kovacs of Selbyville, Del. She is survived by her husband, Philip White; his daughter, Marnie Merrill, and granddaughter, Sloane Mitchell; her sister Carole Quinn of Laflin, Pa; a nephew, Lawrence Kovacs Jr., and his daughter, her great-niece, Bridget Kovacs; a niece, Lynn Kovacs Pellegrino, great-nephew Matthew Pellegrino and great-niece Nicole Pellegrino, and great-great niece Riley Anne Sibley; nieces Kathleen DePillis, Michelle Quinn and Kimberly Hazzouri, and their children, great-nephews Matthew, Brendan, Adrien and Declan, and great-nieces Julia, Emily and Maeve.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Pennsylvania on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, with burial following. In lieu of flowers, the family recommended doing something nice for someone else. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.