Jeanne Christine “Tina” Trice, 69, died on Jan. 15, 2023, from Parkinson’s disease, while surrounded by her family at her home in Ocean View, Del.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1953, in Washington, D.C. She grew up in Riverdale, Md., where she lived until 2017, when she and her husband, Don, retired and moved to Ocean View, Del. In Delaware, Tina and Don Trice were part of the wonderful Lord Baltimore Landing community. She was also a lifetime member of VFW Post 7234.
Trice was an avid bingo player and crafter who loved to scrapbook. She would make cards to send to her grandchildren each month. Not only did she enjoy making cards, but she also loved playing cards, especially the game rummy with her grandkids.
She was heavily involved with St. Bernard’s Parish in Riverdale, Md. She was a long-time Prince George’s County crossing guard, and a member of the DeMatha media staff, and worked for Safeway until she retired.
She will be remembered as a dedicated wife, sister and friend who loved her family above all and, most importantly, being a mother to her four handsome, but crazy boys.
Trice was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Joseph and Betty Jean Long; and her brother Louis Joseph Long III. She is survived by her husband, Don Trice; four sons, Brian (and Dawn), Philip (and Kelly), Nicholas (and Angela) and Kyle (and Shawn); 11 grandchildren, Carli, Brett, Cody, Blake, Noah, Cole, Ben, Isabelle, Harper, Bishop, and bonus granddaughter Josie; brothers Timothy and Anthony Long; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Melson Funeral Services, Ocean View Chapel, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. There will be a celebration of Trice’s beautiful life at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, with a viewing starting at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 p.m. A repast is to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Tina Trice to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation, at www.michaeljfox.org.