Jeanne Baker, 83, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. She was a 10-year resident of Millsboro, Del., originally from Avondale-Hyattsville, Md. She was born Nov. 29, 1936, to Ruth and Richard Troiano.
She was a St. Anthony’s schoolgirl in Washington, D.C., graduating in 1955. For a time after graduation, she worked as a hat model for the Woodies department store. Baker married at 21 and divorced at 33 with two children. She soon became a longtime employee of the old C&P Telephone Company. She was able to provide wellbeing, guidance and structure to her two children. The kids were always first. Baker was a mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many.
A true survivor both emotionally and physically, she always moved forward, even though options were often limited and resources were tight. Faith, determination and help along the way allowed for a good, fulfilling life.
In semi-retirement, Baker had a few interesting jobs occupying her time that always made for fun discussions and laughs: hostess at a seafood restaurant, penthouse concierge for Marriott Hotel and patient check-in at a chiropractor’s office. She was also very skilled in making and selling customized floral centerpieces, and seasonal and sports wreaths of various professional and college teams. Full retirement included trips and time with family and friends that filled her later years. Elvis and Tom Jones were absolutely all-time favorites, and visiting Graceland was a very big deal.
As she passes on into God’s welcoming arms, she leaves behind a family who loved her deeply and will always miss her. She is survived by a daughter, Sheree Baker; a son, Michael Baker and his wife, Joni; two granddaughters, Casey Thayer and her husband, Chris, and Lindsey Luckett and her husband, R.J.;. two great-granddaughters, Tessa and Ella Thayer; a sister, Carole Keets and her husband, Charles; and a brother, Gary Smullen and his wife, Mary Ann.
A prayer service was to be held Nov. 23, 2020, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, Millsboro, Del. A graveside service was to follow on Nov. 24 at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, Md. Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions can be sent to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.