Jeanette Rayne Bunting, 90, passed on Monday, May 9, 2022, with family by her side, in Cocoa Beach, Fla. She was born in Selbyville, Del., on Oct. 21, 1931, to Calvin T. Rayne and Hazel L. Rayne.
Bunting was a graduate of Selbyville High School, in the Class of 1949, where she worked as a secretary for several years after graduating. She married James Richard Bunting in 1957.
In 1959, as a young couple, Jeanette and Richard Bunting moved to Cape Canaveral, Fla. They briefly relocated out of state twice in the next decade before returning to Florida in 1971 to settle in Cocoa Beach. In Cocoa Beach, Bunting was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church for more than 60 years, where she served as a communion steward for more than 20 years and taught Sunday-school.
She devoted her life to her family and treasured spending time with her grandchildren, to whom she was a second mother. Her home was a refuge and welcome to all, especially for long conversations on her front porch, characterized by her warm laughter, wit and joyful spirit. She was known to have a green thumb and to always look for the beauty in her surroundings, tending to her collection of tropical plants or admiring the herons passing through her back yard. No visit was complete without a personal tour of her flourishing outdoor garden.
Bunting was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Bunting Sr., as well as her parents and siblings, Calvin T. Rayne Jr. and George H. Rayne. She is survived by her sister, Naomi R. Hudson; two sons, Rick Bunting (and Linda) of Cocoa Beach and Alan Bunting (and Nancy), also of Cocoa Beach; a daughter, Melody Voor (and Andy) of Mims; and eight grandchildren.
A funeral service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on May 21, 2022, at Prince George’s Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested contributions to the First United Methodist Church of Cocoa Beach, Fla. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.