Jeanette Mae Baker, 84, of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Bishopville, Md., daughter of the late Everett L. Selby and Edna (Murray) Selby.
Baker graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Md., in 1956. She met the love of her life, Delbert H. Baker Sr., shortly thereafter, and they were married on Feb. 2, 1957. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and former member of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary.
Her proudest moments were those spent with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sharing her love of cooking and art with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Baker was preceded in death by her step-father, Kendall Hudson; her husband, D.H. Baker; her sister, Joyce Ann Moore; and a dear friend, Grise McCabe. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Baker Latchum (and Jim) of Bishopville, Delbert “Del” Baker (and Sharon) of Dagsboro, Del., Holly J. Wingate of Millville, Del., and Heath L. Baker of Berlin; seven grandchildren, Ryan Savage, Luke Wingate, Colby Baker, Holden Wingate, Dillion Baker, Aubrie Baker and Hailley Baker; four great-grandchildren, Hobie, Mabel, Lincoln and Everett.
A viewing was to be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, with a funeral service on Tuesday, May 17, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Burial was to be in Bishopville Cemetery in Bishopville, Md. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the River Soccer Club, P.O. Box 1399, Ocean View, DE 19970, or to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL. 60601. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.