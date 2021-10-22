Jeanette Joyce Kozak Hennessey, 94, of Millsboro, formerly of Atlantic Highlands, N.J., passed away while surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Millsboro, Del.
She was born in Atlantic Highlands, NJ on Feb. 16, 1927, daughter of the late Alfred W. Wright and the late Jeanette (Becker) Wright. She was an active member of the Atlantic Highlands Community before moving to Millsboro and also enjoyed going to the Cheer Center in Long Neck. She will be cherished forever by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Stanley Peter Kozak in 1988 and Ted Hennessey in 1993, and a son, John Kozak in 1998. She is survived by her four children, Joyce Swierczewski of Millsboro, Del, Stanley Kozak of New Port Richey, Fla., Catherine Rowan of Belford, N.J. and Joseph Kozak of Brick, N.J.; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Services and burial will be held privately.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.