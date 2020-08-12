Jean Steele Bunting, 88, of Bishopville, Md., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Macky & Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines, Md. She was born in Ocean View, Del., daughter of the late Wilmer Steele and Cecile (Long) Steele.
She gave piano lessons to many students for more than 40 years and orchestrated numerous piano recitals. Bunting had been the organist for more than 65 years at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., and at Wilson United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Wilson U.M. Church and was a former member of the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
Bunting was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Bunting Sr., in 2017; two brothers, Irwin Steele and his wife, Virginia, and David Steele and his wife, June; and a sister, Marie Cameron and her husband, Don. She is survived by a son, William E. Bunting Jr. of Snow Hill, Md.; two daughters, Esther B. Vignale and her husband, Joem, and Belinda S. Bennett and her husband, Dean, all of Bishopville; three grandchildren, Troy Bennett and his wife, Shelley, Jeanna Vignale, and Chad Vignale and his wife, Angela; and a great-granddaughter, Marlee Jean Vignale.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., with visitation starting at 1 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory for all guests, and seating will be limited. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wilson U.M. Church; P.O. Box 375; Bishopville, MD 21813, or to Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept.; P.O. Box 350; Bishopville, MD 21813, or to Macky and Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice at the Ocean; P.O. Box 1733; Salisbury, MD 21802. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.