Jean M. Steffe, 63, of Harbeson Del., and a lifelong resident of Lewes, Del., passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. She was born in Lewes on Feb. 15, 1958, daughter of late Edgar M. Downs Sr. and Marguerite (Shockley) Downs.
Steffe was a graduate of Lewes High School, in the Class of 1976, and then went on to become a medical assistant for the next 38 years. She was known for her vibrant personality and as a warm, positive individual filled with love who always had open arms for anyone who needed it. Known to many as “Aunt Jean,” she always tried to see the positive in everything and everyone, never failing to put a smile on their face with her contagious laugh, incredible sense of humor and great conversation. Her love for her family and friends was always her top priority, while being “Nana” to the newest member of the family was the highlight of her life.
In addition to her parents, Steffe was preceded in death by two brothers, Edgar M. Downs Jr. and William C. Downs; and a sister, Margaret J. Cresmer. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald P. Steffe of Baltimore, Md.; her sister, Judith D. Klute of Lincoln, Del.; her five nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and great-nephews; a sister-in-law; and a mother-in-law.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958. A celebration-of-life reception will follow the viewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Fins Ale House & Raw Bar, located at 19269 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach. Burial is to be private. In light of her longtime love of flowers, flowers are welcome for the service to celebrate her life. Steffe’s life memorial webpage and online guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.