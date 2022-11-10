Jean M. Avery, 91, passed away after a full and long life.
Avery was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Robert “Bob” Avery; her sons William and David Carter; and her brother Bill Collins, and sister-in-law Louise. She is survived by her son Richard Carter and his wife, Marie; daughter, Mary Hurley and her husband, Fred; stepson, Nicholas Avery and his wife, Deborah; stepdaughter, Elise Charlie Avery; and by her brother, Jim Collins and his wife, Nadine. She was the beloved grandmother to David Carter, Michael Carter, Julie Reardon, and Frederick, Edward and Elisabeth Hurley, and great-grandmother to Frederick, Orion, Lily and Dominic. She shared her love with step-grandchildren Nicole Chalas, Leighanna Gough, Maxxine Kasunick and Alexander Miller; and great-step-grandson Cameron Gough. She also was also beloved by nieces Anne, Diana and Edna Collins, and many extended family members.
A memorial service for Avery will be held on Nov. 17, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del.