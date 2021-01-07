Jean Louise Bainter, 94, of Ocean View, Del., area passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. She was born Nov. 5, 1926, in Strasburg, Ohio.
After high school, she attended Akron (Ohio) City Hospital’s School of Nursing as a cadet nurse in the USPHS Corps during World War II, becoming a registered nurse in 1947. Later she earned a BSNE at Duquesne University, Pittsburg, Pa.; became a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) at Mercy Hospital School of Anesthesia, Pittsburgh, Pa.; and earned an MSN in nursing administration at the Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.
As a member of the religious order of the Sisters of the Divine Redeemer, Elizabeth, Pa., she spent 16 years in the Lord’s service as a staff nurse, a nurse anesthetist and nursing service administrator in hospitals in Wyoming, South Dakota, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and D.C. Later, she worked as a nurse consultant for the federal government in the area of long-term care research and demonstrations, retiring in 1988 and moving to Delaware.
She was an active member of the Parish of St. Ann, Bethany Beach, Del., where she served for many years as a sacristan, lector, Eucharistic minister, member of the parish council and member of the liturgy committee. Until her death, she was a trustee of the parish.
Bainter was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret L. Von Bergen Bainter; her father, Donald Balo Bainter; and her brother, George E. “Buzz” Bainter. She is survived by her nephew, James G. Bainter and his family residing in California, cousins in Indiana and Ohio, and her many dear friends.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963, or to St. Ann Catholic Church; 691 Garfield Pkwy.; Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Services and visitation were to be held Jan. 2, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services in Ocean View, Del., and at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del. She will be buried at a later date in her family’s cemetery plot in Grandview Cemetery in Strasburg, Ohio. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralserices.com.