Jean Johnson, 90, was granted her heavenly wings on Sept. 23, 2021, at the home of her son Everette Johnson and family. Although she was a longtime resident of Millsboro, Del., her later years were spent with family in Gaithersburg, Md. She was born to loving Christian parents Otis and Effie Batchelor on Jan. 23, 1931. She was the oldest daughter and sibling to Karl, Cortez, Maxine, Jane, Nadine and Milton Batchelor.
Although Johnson was born in Camden, N.J., she grew up in West Philadelphia until her parents bought their family home in Pennsauken, N.J. In 1956, she met the love of her life, Everett Johnson, in Philadelphia, where they resided until they moved to his hometown of Millsboro
She was a loving wife and mother who was a homemaker for many years, raising her two sons, Everett and Elmer. She resumed employment upon the passing of her beloved husband in 2002. She worked for Corning Revere in Rehoboth Beach, Del., for 20 years. She also volunteered for Goodwill Industries.
Johnson was always known to her family as a fashionable lady. She liked to travel, and she always enjoyed taking many road trips with her husband, Everett, visiting family and friends. She particularly enjoyed getting together with her sisters Wilma and Maxine in the summers to enjoy their annual sister outing in Atlantic City and the Jersey shores.
She was an active member of the Nanticoke Indian Association, and she loved participating in the Nanticoke sacred annual powwows. She was an active and devoted member of Harmony United Methodist Church, where she served faithfully in many organizations in the church.
Her life touched all those who knew her. Her smile and sharing and caring for others will be remembered by family and friends. Although she was tiny in stature, her presence was always known, and she always lovingly spoke her mind.
In addition to her husband of 46 years, Everett Johnson, Johnson was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Jean Norwood; a brother, Karl Batchelor; and a sister, Jane Robinson. She leaves behind her two sons, Everett Johnson Jr., and his wife, Ivy, and Elmer Johnson; grandchildren Shannon, Kiera and Arianna Johnson, Colby and Kyle Norwood, Stefan Johnson and Tyler Cordrey. She will be sorely missed by her sister Maxine Lucas, brothers Cortez Batchelor (and Octavia) and Milton Batchelor (and Sylvenna) and Nadine Hale (and Danny). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Jean Johnson’s memory to Harmony United Methodist Church or to the Nanticoke Indian Association. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.