Jean F. Hamilton, 79, of South Bethany, Del., and Melbourne Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. She was born in Hagerstown, Md., on June 19, 1942, to the late Chester and Fannie Frazier.
Her career was with the federal government, and when she retired, she opened and managed a restaurant. She loved going to the beach to relax and enjoyed cooking for her family. Her grandkids were always happy to go crabbing with her, and she could sit for hours picking and eating blue crabs.
In addition to her parents, Hamilton was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Hamilton. She is survived by her three sons, Michael Ryan of Ocean View, Del., William R. Hamilton Jr. (and Jennifer) of Gig Harber, Wash., and Greg J. Hamilton (and Samantha) of Fenwick Island, Del.; her siblings, Chester Frazier Jr. and Libby Wallech; four grandchildren, Ryan Michael Hamilton, John Miles Hamilton, Perry Grace Hamilton and Kylie Nicole Hamilton; and two great-grandchildren, Makenna Elaine Hamilton and Bronson Kane Hamilton.
