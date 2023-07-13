Jean C. Harmon, 70, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, at her home, on June 17, 2023. She was born on Jan. 5, 1953, in Ahoskie, N.C., to the late Jodie Ray Brinkley Sr. and Edith Brinkley Lassiter.
On March 6, 1987, she married Jan Harmon Sr. of Millsboro. She was employed with the Indian River School District for more than 20 years.
In addition to her parents, Harmon was preceded in death by her sister Anne Ward and brother Michael Brinkley. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Jan Harmon Sr.; her only child, Michael Harmon Sr. and his wife, Brandie, and their three children, Kamree, Carissa and Michael Harmon Jr.; six stepchildren, Laverne Harmon, Jan Harmon Jr., Sylvia Harmon, Maria Harmon (and Barney), Nicole Dukes, Jacklyn Harmon (and David); 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; her siblings Jodie Ray Brinkley Jr. and his wife, Brenda, of Ahoskie, N.C., Kathy Turner of Greenville, N.C., Richard Brinkley and his wife, Sue, of Suffolk, Va.; brother-in-law Thomas Ward of Plymouth, N.C.; and sister-in-law Debbie Brinkley of Ahoskie, N.C.
A memorial service will be held on July 22, 2023, at the Nanticoke Indian Center, 27073 John J. Williams Hwy., Millsboro, Del., from noon to 2 p.m. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.