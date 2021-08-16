Jayleeyah Nevaeh Whaley, a sweet and precious angel, 3 weeks old, was taken too soon, on Aug. 7, 2021. She was born at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., on July 11, 2021, to Amanda Johnson and Jaleel Whaley of Federalsburg, Md.
Jayleeyah was only 3 weeks old, but in that short amount of time, Jayleeyah made a huge impact on our lives. Many knew her, and many had not had the chance to meet her yet. She was deeply loved by everyone who was around her. She was able to put a smile on everybody’s face. She was also called “Jay Jay,” “Lay,” “Leeyah” and “Peaches,” and her name will always stay with us.
In addition to her parents, Jayleeyah is survived by three sisters, Airyanna Johnson,10, Tyasia Whaley, 7, and Aniyah’lee “Sissy” Johnson, 3. She is also survived by her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends. “She will be carried in our hearts forever and never forgotten. Rest in peace, baby girl. We love you to the moon and back.”
A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be emailed online at www.watsonfh.com.