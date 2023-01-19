Jason Ronald Bender, 53, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022. He was born on Aug. 22, 1969.
He was a graduate of the University of Delaware and Johnson & Wales Culinary Institute.
He enjoyed life and always had an easy smile. He loved talking to people and was always up for a good conversation, especially when it came to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many were well fed by the fabulous meals he would prepare. It made him proud to be able to serve a meal to share with his family and friends.
“The memories of this wonderful man should be shared and remembered: his smile, his laugh and, for those who knew him best, how much he cared. Jason was truly loyal to those he loved. Let this be the legacy he leaves behind.”
Bender joined his grandparents in heaven: Jim and Verna Mareno, and Elsie and Bob Bender; as well as his step-father, Dwight Long. He is survived by his mother, Robyn Long; brother, John Bender; and father, John Bender (and Carole). He also leaves behind his nephew, John Dannaway (and Sammi).
Those who knew him were asked to share their stories and memories with Bender’s family. A luncheon to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Amvets Post 2, 32592 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.