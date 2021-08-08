Janice Marie Lewis, 66, of Georgetown, Del., passed away unexpectedly at Beebe Healthcare on July 30, 2021.
She was born in Gumboro, Del., on Nov. 13, 1954, to the late Marten Dale and Helen Louise Thomas Lewis. She graduated from Millsboro High School. On Aug. 12, 1983, she married Anthony Lewis in Havre de Grace, Md.
Together they raised two children. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them. Her hobbies included doing crafts, crossword puzzle books, playing cards and eating out. She attended the Dagsboro Church of God and was a praying woman. She loved being very involved with her grandchildren as well as an animal lover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by a brother, Marten Dale Lewis, Jr., and two children who died in infancy.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Anthony Lewis, and two children: Angel Cooper and her husband Brad, of Surprise, Ariz., and Wayne Littleton, Jr., of Georgetown, Del. Also surviving is a sister, Beverly Daisey, of Georgetown, Del.
She also leaves behind three grandchildren: Tyler Cooper, Amanda Cosic, and Darrick Littleton, and one great-grandson, Logan Cusic. Nieces and nephews include Kelly Lewis, Michael Wood, Daniel Lewis, Kimberly David,
Ashley Revel, along with several great-nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family. She is also survived by her beloved feline friend, “Skittles.”
A time of viewing and visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Committal services and interment will be held at 1 p.m. at the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery; 26669 Patriot’s Way, Millsboro, DE 19966