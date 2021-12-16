Janice “Jan” Trumbull Smith, 77, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Born on May 2, 1944, in Middletown, Ct., she was the daughter of the late Dr. Richard Trumbull and Alice McDaniel Trumbull.
Smith spent her life caring for others. After graduating from Bethesda-Chevy Chase (Md.) High School and the Lucy Webb Hayes School of Nursing at Sibley Memorial Hospital, she became a registered nurse, working in a variety of healthcare settings, including as assistant director of nursing at the Grosvenor Health Care Center in Bethesda, Md.
In each role, Smith went far beyond the duties of the position, getting to know her patients personally and putting in long hours to ensure their needs were met. Hers was always a smiling face in the hallways. Colleagues, patients and their family members always knew that they could count on her commitment and compassion.
After completion of her nursing career, she enjoyed her time as part of the Yankee Candle, Wolf Furniture and Cracker Barrel teams.
Smith showed her love for family in so many ways, including her cooking and baking. She had several special dishes, but most remembered will be the very special birthday cakes she crafted with great love and enormous creativity. Other hobbies included gardening, painting, knitting, crocheting and writing poetry.
Throughout the years, she frequently used her creativity and sewing skills to fabricate costumes for her loved ones’ school plays and fun at Halloween. She obtained her love of music during childhood, listening to her mom singing at home and her dad singing in the church choir. She greatly enjoyed her time in junior high school chorus with her twin sister, Joanne. She was part of the choir at North Bethesda United Methodist Church, where she also taught Sunday School classes. She very much enjoyed rooting for her Redskins and Green Bay Packers.
Smith is survived by her sisters, Judith Townsend, Joanne Titus and Joyce Setzer; her son and daughter-in-law, William and Christina Smith; her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Eric Kearns; six granddaughters and their husbands, Kristin Dearman (and Garrett), Janice Musser (and Brad), Rebecca Murrell (and Ryan), Rachel Kearns and her fiancé, Cody Swigart, Katherine Kearns, Caroline Kearns; and three great-grandchildren, Peyton Dearman, Braden Dearman and Oliver Musser.
A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Urbana, Md., with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral service beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.com, one of her favorite charities.