Janice Hudson Perdue, 73, of Gumboro, Del., passed away in the care of the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del., on Jan. 24, 2021. She was born in Salisbury, Md., on July 4, 1947, to the late Preston L. and Madelyn Phillip Hudson.
She married James L. Perdue in 1971 and enjoyed 49 years of marriage. Together they raised a son, James R. Perdue. She worked for several years as a home health care aide at various health care facilities, including Stockley Center and Beebe Home Care. She also worked as a florist.
Hudson loved photography, arranging flowers and shopping at thrift stores. She was always on top of sending cards and flowers, noting holidays, birthdays and sending cards to the sick. She loved dancing, and her specialty was “flat-footing,” like her dad. Hudson was very pleasant, outgoing, and loved to laugh. She was very kind.
She is survived by her husband, James L. Perdue; her son James R. Perdue and his wife, Beth, of Greenwood, Del.; her sister, Joyce Brittingham and her husband, Gary of Gumboro; two grandchildren, Dylan and Caleb Perdue; special friends, Norma and Dennis Toomey, Lillie Baker, and Grace and David Dixon; many nieces, nephews and extended family members; and her beloved feline friend, Buttercup. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by two brothers, Lee Hudson and Richard Hudson.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Jerusalem Cemetery in Parsonsburg, Md., with the Rev. Robert Hudson officiating. Arrangements are by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.
Flowers are welcomed, or the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association; P.O. Box 7023; Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.