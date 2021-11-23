Janet Reed Jones, 83, of Salisbury, Md., and formerly of Ocean View, Del., passed away in the care of Tidal Health PRMC in Salisbury on Nov. 20, 2021. She was born on June 25, 1938, to the late Whiteley Reed and Louise E. Cain Reed in Harrington, Del.
She married Arthur Jones in 1955, and together they raised two children, Arthur and Alton. She worked most of her life as a Realtor, and her life was all about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a kind, personable and likeable lady. One of her hobbies was reading, but family was the most important thing to her.
In addition to her parents, Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, in 2013, and a brother, Charles R. Reed. She is survived by her children, Arthur Jones Jr. and his wife, Lisa, of Salisbury, Md., and Alton Jones and his companion, Robin, also of Salisbury. She is also survived by a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Govoni of Felton, Del.; a sister-in-law, Mildred Reed of Felton, Del.; six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, Keith Jones and his wife, Joni (and Aubrie and Brandon, McKenna, Shy and Karter who is a great-great granddaughter, Madison, Faun and Steven, and Skyler); Stuart Jones and his wife, Liz, (and Caleb and Callie); Darrell Jones, and his wife, Kathy, (and Payton, Tori and Grace); Erin Davis and her husband, Matthew, (and Adalyn and Lyla); Tyler Hopkins and his wife, Rachael, (and Morgan, Lydia and James); and Bethany Jones and her companion, Andy, (and Ayden, Reed and Raylee). She also leaves behind close friend Jane Jones.
A funeral service and celebration of Jones’ life will be held on Tuesday evening Nov. 23, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Friends may call for viewing and visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. The Rev. Fern Kester will officiate. A private interment will follow at a later date at the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.