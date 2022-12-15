Janet P. Singer, 87, of Selbyville, Del., died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Baltimore, Md., and was the daughter of the late Percy Lawrence Parker and Auline Taylor Parker.
She co-owned and operated Brookwell Construction Co. and later worked as a pharmacy technician for Happy Harry’s Pharmacy.
Singer was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Hoover Singer. She is survived by two daughters, Claire L. Null and her husband, Kerry, of Selbyville, Del., and Kelly S. Gohr and her husband, Jeffrey, of Gettysburg, Pa.; a son, Steven R. Singer Sr. and his wife, Diane, of Bastrop, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren and three on the way. She is also survived by a special niece, Laura Fabian.
A funeral service was to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main St. in Selbyville, Del. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, donations in Singer’s memory may be made to a charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.