Janet Neff Squatrito, 90, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on July 22, 2023. Born on April 24, 1933, she graduated from James Madison University with her bachelor’s degree in music. It would suffice to say that she lived most of her life in Delaware and loved music — she did — and that she was well loved. In truth, she was both adored and admired by those who knew her, but that would not be enough, because Janet Squatrito was truly a rare soul who possessed a multitude of goodness.
She was as kind and beautiful as she was strong and inspirational.
She loved people and animals and was, in turn, so very loved.
Inspirational may be an overused term, but she was just that.
She loved art and music, and excelled at both. She was a professional artist, creating and selling stained glass at art craft shows for many years of her life. She was a child prodigy on the piano, attending JMU as a 12-year-old and wowing those who heard that crystal clear, beautiful voice of hers.
She often said it’s what’s on the inside that counts, and that’s the comfort in it all. Knowing that, her endless inner beauty lives on forever.
She loved her friends, too many to mention by name. The family extended their thanks to all the people who were there for her, in every way, big or small.
“To say that she will be missed is an understatement. There has truly been no one like her. She loved her children and grandchildren with deep, unmatched adoration, and we all loved her.”
Squatrito was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Squatrito, and is probably snuggled up to him with her doggies and kitties all around her, surrounded by their love, and doing what she always did best: spreading her sweet love.