Janet M. Libonate, 76, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born Aug. 24, 1943.
Libonate was the beloved wife of Lewis Libonate; devoted mother of Andrew Libonate and the late Gina Libonate; loving grandmother to John, Jackson and Josephine Libonate; and dear sister of Kenneth Ninkovich and the late Ronald Ninkovich.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium, Md. A memorial service will be held in the future. Details will be posted online, and condolences can be sent online at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America; 505 8th Ave., Ste. 902; New York NY 10018 (or www.hdsa.org).